Lancaster University’s £1.7m cancer research boost

North West Cancer Research is investing in cancer research projects worth £1.7m at Lancaster University, as part of its commitment to fund research which will help tackle rising cancer rates in the north west.

To date, North West Cancer Research has ploughed more than £2.5m worth of funds to support innovative research at the university.

CEO of North West Cancer Research Alastair Richards said: “With the north west home to some of highest incidences of cancer in the whole of the UK, it is critical that we continue to fund innovative and effective research, which looks to make an impact right here on our doorstep.

“North West Cancer Research is the biggest funder of cancer research here in Lancaster and the investment we have made has already helped improve our understanding of cancers such as leukaemia, skin and prostate cancers.

“Our continued commitment has generated funding for basic, translational and clinical research, supporting clinicians, doctors, researchers and students who all share the same aim in the fight against cancer.”

Dr Sarah Allinson, an NWCR funded researcher at Lancaster University who is focused on furthering our understanding of skin cancer, said: “It is only thanks to funding like this, that we are able to undertake the high-level research which will ultimately help us to better diagnose the disease and develop more effective treatment methods for patients.

“Lancaster University is quickly becoming a centre of excellence for cancer research. We are grateful for North West Cancer Research’s continued support.”