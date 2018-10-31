Lancaster University pop-up cafe aims to help cut plastics waste

A pop-up plastics cafe was held at Lancaster University this week to highlight problems around plastic packaging and looking at the research the university is doing to tackle the issue.

Local businesses Atkinson’s and Stephenson’s Dairy attended the event, held at Lancaster Environment Centre Atrium and Covered Courtyard, on the university campus, where they served coffee and milk and spoke to attendees about the work they have done with the Low Carbon Innovation Forum on combating the plastic problem.

Pop-up plastics cafe at Lancaster Environment Centre Atrium, Lancaster University. Organiser Catherine Baxendale.

Students were able to drop into café to learn more about the problems and solutions to plastic food packaging from Lancaster University researchers and local businesses Atkinson’s Coffee and Stephenson’s Dairy.

After lunch visitors could dispose of any packaging in the plastic waste collection, which ran throughout the week to gauge how much and what kinds of plastics waste the university is generating and improve knowledge of plastic recycling.

The event was part of LEC 2050 Food Week, a week of lunchtime activities organised by Lancaster Environment Centre’s Sustainability Group aimed at sparking debate and generating action on issues relating to food sustainability and our campus.

Lancaster Environment Centre’s Sustainability Group brings together volunteers across academic, research, professional staff and students and partners to work on sustainability issues in our department, campus and the wider community.