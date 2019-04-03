Lancaster University officially opens new cutting edge sports facility

Players from Morecambe FC tested out the cutting edge technology now available to the public at Lancaster University’s sports centre.

The university’s Vice-Chancellor Prof Mark E. Smith officially opened the new enhanced sports facilities in the Human Performance Laboratory and Strength and Conditioning Room as part of a 400m2 extension.

Morecambe FC players try out the new equipment at the sports centre.

At the opening, the footballers underwent fitness assessments on the type of equipment used by elite athletes which is now available to the public at the university sports centre.

The Vice-Chancellor said: “I am very pleased to be opening this project which sends out a very clear message about our commitment to sport. Not only does it service the first academic sports course here at Lancaster but it is also a valuable training facility that will serve the local community and also enhance the performances of our competitive teams.”

The extension has created space for high-performance training as well as a facility to serve the University’s first academic sports course – a Sports and Exercise Science degree - launched this year.

Human Performance is a core topic of the Sports and Exercise Science degree and the new laboratory provides an opportunity for students on the programme to develop the necessary practical skills.

The new facilities feature state-of-the-art equipment including GHD bench, Ski ergs, Watt bikes, Assault bikes, Technogym skillmills, skillruns, skillbikes and skillrows

The equipment will support Lancaster University’s current sports teams, and help attract up-and-coming talent to the university.