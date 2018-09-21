Lancaster University named best in north west by The Times

Lancaster University has been named as the best in the north west.

Lancaster – which previously won a separate UK University of the Year award from The Times for 2018 – is ranked as the sixth best in the entire country, a position it retains from last year’s rankings.

The university also tops the regional charts of employment prospects, with 89 per cent of students going on to find professional work or further education after graduation.

The rating follow extensive research by national newspapers The Times and The Sunday Times for their 2019 University Guide.

It includes profiles on 132 universities and the most authoritative UK university league table, making use of the latest data published in the past two months.

Lancaster University Vice-Chancellor Prof Mark E. Smith said: “This is a fantastic end to a successful year for Lancaster, which would not have been possible without the commitment of our world class staff and students.

“Our top 10 presence in all major UK league tables demonstrates just how special our university is, and proves that it is possible to deliver excellent teaching and world leading research while giving students the all-round, international experience they need to carve out meaningful careers.”

Lancaster University is in the top 10 in all three major national league tables.

The university is also highly-ranked in international league tables such as the QS World Rankings and has been awarded the highest possible score in the UK Government’s 2017 Teaching Excellence Framework ratings.

Alastair McCall, editor of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide, said: “Lancaster made an unanswerable case to be our University of the Year in 2017, and the evidence why is still there for all to see. Graduate prospects are the best for any non-specialist university in the UK with employers falling over themselves to recruit Lancaster students.

“With entry standards high and dropout rates low, Lancaster is a challenge that it is worth applicants rising to. It is making a place in our UK top 10 its own.”

Other north west universities included in the national top 50 are Manchester (19th), Liverpool (31st) and Liverpool Hope (50th).

For the full list, click here