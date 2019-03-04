Lancaster University in global elite as linguistics department ranks 12th in world

Several subjects at Lancaster University have been ranked among the best in the world according to the QS World Subject Rankings 2019.

Linguistics is ranked 12th in the world while eight other subjects are listed in the top 100 globally.

These are: Art and Design, English Language and Literature, Religious Studies, Environmental Sciences, Accounting and Finance, Business and Management Studies, Sociology and Statistics and Operational Research.

Overall, Arts and Humanities subjects at Lancaster achieved a global ranking of 112 followed by Social Sciences and Management subjects at joint 141.

Prof Uta Papen, head of the Department of Linguistics and English Language, said: “We are extremely pleased that our department has further increased its already excellent position in the QS World Rankings.

“That we have moved up from 15th to 12th place internationally is a well-deserved recognition of our world class research and engagement activities, the excellent working culture in our department and our dedication to our diverse and international student group.”

The 2019 instalment of the QS World University Rankings by Subject by global higher education analysts QS Quacquarelli Symonds is an extensive overview of international higher education performance, with more than 1,200 universities from 78 locations ranked in 48 subject tables and five broad disciplinary tables.

The results are available at www.TopUniversities.com, and were accessed more than 175m times in 2018.

Ben Sowter, director of research at QS, said: “For those anxious about the fortunes of the UK’s world-leading higher education sector, this year’s rankings will provide some reassurance that the sector’s performance remains highly competitive, and that students and faculty alike are contributing to world-class universities across a range of disciplines.”

The 2019 QS World University Rankings by Subject are QS’s largest evaluative exercise, accounting for:

*The insight of more than 83,000 academics, who contributed more than 1.25m nominations to QS’s Academic Survey;

*The insight of more than 42,000 employers, who contributed 199,123 nominations to QS’s Employer Survey;

*Extensive research data derived from Elsevier’s Scopus database: 150m citations yielded from 22 million academic papers.

In the UK, Lancaster University is consistently in the top 10 out of 120 universities with a current ranking of 6th in The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2019, 8th in the Complete University Guide 2019 and 9th in The Guardian University Guide 2019.

Lancaster has also been awarded the highest possible score – Gold – in the UK Government’s 2017 Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) ratings, based on high quality teaching, excellent teaching facilities and good graduate careers.