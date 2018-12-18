Lancaster University and BBC Philharmonic Orchestra strike a chord

A renewed relationship between Lancaster University and the BBC Philharmonic is sure to strike the right note after the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement on Monday.

The Vice-Chancellor of Lancaster University, Professor Mark E. Smith, and Orchestra Director of the BBC Philharmonic, Simon Webb, signed the agreement, which will take the link with the BBC, which dates back to the 1960s, to a new level.

The new and ambitious relationship will encompass an annual concert within the Lancaster Arts classical programme as well as innovative action research partnerships between academics and orchestral musicians on themes of their choosing under the banner of Creative Experiments.

Prof Smith said: “This is a remarkable opportunity to develop a new relationship with a world-class orchestra as well as create a new strand of engagement between musicians and our world-class researchers.”

Director of the BBC Philharmonic Simon Webb said: “We are delighted to be renewing our relationship with the university and with Lancaster Arts, who are both important partners for us and key to the cultural life of the North West.”

Lancaster has enjoyed a relationship with the BBC since the university’s first concert series in 1969. As the university now celebrates its 50th anniversary of classical concerts in the Great Hall the new relationship with the BBC Philharmonic, one of the nation’s most popular orchestras, is an exciting new phase.

On February 7, Lancaster Arts will launch their new season with a concert by the BBC Philharmonic. To book please go to https://www.lancasterarts.org/whats-on/bbc-philharmonic-2019