Lancaster University alumni help guide current crop of marketing students

The founder of a leading digital and marketing recruitment firm joined forces with fellow Lancaster University alumni to give a group of current students a glimpse into what life is like working in the UK’s marketing industry.

Forward Role managing director Steve Thompson took to the stage with former students who have gone on to work at leading brands, as well as speakers from companies including Porsche, IBM and the Wildlife Trust at a special ‘Marketing Me’ event.

More than 50 first year students listened keenly to Steve, who left Lancaster in 2001 having completed both an undergraduate and post-graduate degree, as he delivered the session’s key-note speech on how graduates can position themselves for the job market and secure their first role.

The day was organised by the university’s Management School Careers and Employer Relations team.

Steve said: “I had a fabulous experience of Lancaster University as a student picking up many of the foundations that allowed me to go on and create my own business, but I wish we’d have had something like this event in my day!”

“That’s why I was delighted to be invited back. I think it’s a fantastic way to help current students – many of which will be looking to embark on their own careers very soon – hear first-hand what a career in marketing is really like.”

Lancaster University Marketing Careers Coach, Vicky Metcalf, added: “We’re so grateful to Steve and the other alumni for taking time out of their busy schedules to join us for this event. The session was the culmination of a years’ worth of employability workshops that we’ve delivered to give our students a strong platform to get their own careers off to a great start.”