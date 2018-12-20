Lancaster Tory councillor gets ticking off from committee

A Lancaster City Councillor shouted at a parish councillor, “gesticulated with his spectacles” and acted in a manner likely to cause alarm and distress.

Conservative Coun Andrew Gardiner, who represents Overton, was also found to have told the council’s standards committee that he was unwell, despite being seen at another meeting earlier that afternoon.

The standards committee decided not to defer their meeting on December 5 due to this, and found that Coun Gardiner’s behaviour was contrary to the Members Code of Conduct - namely the requirement to treat others with respect.

The meeting was held following a complaint about Coun Gardiner.

“The Standards Committee, having considered the report of the Monitoring Officer and upon noting Councillor Gardiner’s admissions, find that the Councillor did during an Overton Parish meeting shout at a member, gesticulate with his spectacles and act in such a manner as to cause alarm and distress to another member of the public.

“Furthermore, the Standards Committee noted Councillor Gardiner’s failure to engage sufficiently in the Monitoring Officer’s investigation and find that the lack of engagement offends against the Standards in public life – namely accountability.

“Such behaviour, we find breaches the Members Code of Conduct, Part 7, Section 2, Paragraph 5 in that it is conduct which can reasonably be regarded as bringing the office of councillor into disrepute.”

Coun Gardiner has been contacted for comment.