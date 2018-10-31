Lancaster to light up with art, music and fireworks this weekend

A two day festival of light, art and fireworks returns to Lancaster this weekend.

The annual Light Up Lancaster event, now in its sixth year, features art and light installations in all corners of the city centre, from Lancaster Castle to Market Square and everywhere inbetween on November 2 and 3.

Fireworks at Light Up Lancaster. Pictures credited to Light Up Lancaster at Lancaster City Council.

The sky over Morecambe will also be lighting up this Thursday evening, November 1, when the Bonfire & Firework Extravaganza returns.

A fairgound will be open from 5pm, bonfire on the former Dome site from 7pm and fireworks from the Stone Jetty at 8-8.30pm.

For Light up Lancaster, the theme this year is ‘Home’ and the family friendly trail of discovery on both evenings starts at 5.30pm.

Highlights this year include House Down at Lancaster Castle; a fun, live music and video mapping experienced on the walls of Lancaster’s most recognisable house by artists, imitating the dog and Testament.

Light Up Lancaster 2017. Photo by Darren Andrews

A short distance away at the Judges Lodgings, Illuminos invite you to explore the universe, where extraordinary planets are waiting to be discovered.

Control the telescope and watch as stars and constellations are tracked and revealed and magical planets uncover their secrets through light and sound.

In Market Square, you’ll be in for a luminary treat with The Pikooks; a pair of majestic kites resembling snowy owls, soaring gracefully in the Lancaster sky in an enchanting aerial ballet over luminous flowers.

And Lancaster University’s interactive Family Zone at the library is a new and exciting collaboration between the university and the festival.

Drawing on the world-changing research of the university’s academics you’ll find a number of thought provoking hands-on light-based activities exploring numbers, planets, colours, lights and the secrets of the human body.

On Saturday night at 8pm, the popular firework spectacular will be launched from the grounds of Lancaster Castle to provide a fitting end to what promises to be an exciting and dazzling event.

The festival is organised by Lancaster City Council, Lancaster Business Improvement District and Lancaster Arts City.

A wristband system will be in place again this year for the two official viewing areas at Quay Meadow and Giant Axe.

Free wristbands for those wanting to view the fireworks from these locations are available to pick up in person (subject to availability) from Lancaster Visitor Information Centre on Meeting House Lane.

Although the fireworks will be visible from almost anywhere in the city that can see the castle, spectators might enjoy watching them from the other official viewing area at Williamson Park which does not require wristbands.

Those watching the fireworks from the official locations should arrive at the venue by no later than 7.30pm. Please remember that alcohol and fireworks (including sparklers) must not be brought to the official viewing areas.

As in previous years, Castle Park, Castle Hill and St Mary’s Parade will be closed at 7.15pm and people will not be able to view the fireworks from these areas.

Commenting on the build up to this year’s weekend of events, Coun Darren Clifford, Cabinet member with responsibility for tourism and leisure, said: “Year–on-year we have seen this festival grow both in size and popularity and this year’s event promises to be the most spectacular of them all and, importantly, two great days for all those who study, live, work and do business in the city.”

The full programme of events can be found at www.lightuplancaster.co.uk Printed programmes will be available to pick up from Lancaster Visitor Information Centre for a small donation during the week leading up to the event.

You can also follow the event on Facebook/LightUpLancaster or Twitter@lightuplanc