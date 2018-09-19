Lancaster students to make some noise in aid of young suicide prevention charity

A group of Lancaster students are completing their National Citizen Service (NCS) with a charity Open Mic Night this Saturday at the Gregson Community Arts Centre.

The event, which begins at 7pm, has been organised by the nine youngsters as the social action part of their participation in the NCS voluntary personal and social development programme for 15 to 17-year-olds.

The group aims to raise funds for PAPYRUS, a national charity founded in 1997 by Lancashire mum Jean Kerr after she lost her son to suicide.

Cameron Niland, 16, a student at Lancaster Royal Grammar School, said: “We were shocked to find out that suicide is the biggest killer of young people in the UK and we want to help raise awareness of that, as well as raise money to help the charity with their work.”

As part of their project the team have written a poem.

Cameron added: “One of the charity’s aims is to shatter the stigma around suicide by encouraging people to talk openly about it.

“Our poem is about confiding in someone if you feel depressed or anxious or are having suicidal thoughts - and being aware of the signs in others and offering help if you think they’re struggling.”

NCS Co-ordinator for South Lakes and North Lancashire, Victoria Carter, said: “This is a great example of a social action from young people on NCS. They have really understood a local issue and want to do something to help.”

So take your guitars, trumpets, any instrument you like, along with your best singing voice and join the NCS team at the Gregson. and let’s make some noise for PAPYRUS. Entrance is £5 for adults, £3 for children.