Lancaster students raise more than £4,300 for vulnerable children

A group of students from Lancaster University have raised more than £4,300 for children and young people supported by children’s charity Barnardo’s.

In addition to attending lectures, studying and making the most of student life, the Lancaster University Barnardo’s Society is highly proactive in its involvement in community events throughout the year to raise awareness and money for the children’s charity.

From selling second hand textbooks during Fresher’s Week, putting on market stalls with handmade cakes and crafts at Christmas/Easter markets, as well as selling items at sporting events and many more, the Society meets regularly to plan their next fundraising activities.

The group has been running since 2010 and is made up of around 20+ students. In previous years, students have also been involved in more extreme types of challenges, from Lancs to London bike rides and a sponsored ‘intimate’ wax for one male student!

In October, the Society presented their latest cheque to Barnardo’s for £4,313, which students have worked hard to fundraise over the past three years.

The group has just recruited an influx of new student supporters at the recent Fresher’s Fair, who will be helping existing members to raise even more money for children and young people supported by Barnardo’s in the region and beyond.

Skye Williams, president of the Lancaster University Barnardo’s Society, said: “Everyone in the Society enjoys giving up their time to help support the work Barnardo’s does with children in the region, and we try to get our foot in the door at as many community events as we can.

“We are always happy to welcome new members from the university to join in the fundraising and think of new ideas to raise money, and we have lots of activities planned for the future to help support such a good cause.”

Helen Evans, regional relationships manager for Barnardo’s, said: “We are so grateful to everyone involved with the Lancaster University Barnardo’s Society for their great efforts to spread awareness of Barnardo’s work in the region and to raise much needed funds to help further our work.

“All of the money donated will go towards providing support to the children and families that we work with, helping to make a real difference to their lives.”

Across Lancashire, Barnardo’s services provide supported accommodation for young people who are at risk of homelessness, support for children who care for a family member with an illness or disability, as well as providing short breaks for children with disabilities and participation groups to give a voice to young people in care and those with disabilities.

For further information about Barnardo’s, please visit www.barnardos.org.uk