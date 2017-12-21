Lancaster society to help homeless

The Lancaster branch of Yorkshire Building Society is supporting homeless young people this Christmas as part of its charity partnership with End Youth Homelessness (EYH).

More than 30 homeless young people will have a home of their own this Christmas thanks to the Society funded Rent Deposit Scheme for EYH.

The scheme is the first project of its kind to be rolled out on a national scale, and provides practical help to homeless young people in the UK who are ready to move out of supported accommodation.

An estimated 83,000 young people in the UK are homeless.

Joanne Varey, manager of the Lancaster branch of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “As Christmas is traditionally a time for giving, we want to give homeless young people the best gift of all, a home.

“Through our partnership with End Youth Homelessness we are providing help for young people in need, but this is only possible thanks to the support we receive from customers and the public in Lancaster.

“By buying a set of our Christmas decorations or making a donation, you will be helping homeless young people at one of the most difficult times of the year.”

People in Lancaster can help support EYH and spread a little festive cheer by buying a set of the charity’s Christmas tree decorations for £1 per design, from the branch, on Ashton Walk.

Nick Connolly, Managing Director of End Youth Homelessness, said: “I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to all the customers and members of staff at Yorkshire Building Society who have contributed so far to our charity partnership.

“Through their donations and support we are able to help more homeless young people this Christmas.”

EYH is a national movement to end homelessness among 16-25 year-olds in the UK.

Through the course of the Society’s three-year partnership with EYH it aims to raise £750,000 to support more than 700 homeless young people into their own rented homes.

Every person supported through the Rent Deposit Scheme also receives a £200 home essentials grant and dedicated support with financial advice and life skills.

To find out more about the Society Matters strategy, please visit the website at www.ybs.co.uk/societymatters.