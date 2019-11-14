Lancaster set to host UK Corporate Games in 2020

Lancaster is set to host the UK Corporate Games 2020.

Organisers for the Games, which are due to take place between July 23 and 26 at Lancaster University, say the city has demonstrated overwhelming drive to make the event a huge success.

The UK Corporate Games.

The Corporate Games have been staged in cities around the World since 1988 with the first UK Corporate Games being held in 1992.

They bring together businesses from across the country to compete in a weekend of sport.

A spokesman for the Games said: “It’s overwhelming the drive and support the people in Lancaster have to make this a huge success.

“It’s a great demonstration of the pride people have for their home city.

“The more participants and companies involved the bigger exposure to the area and the higher the revenue will be for the city over the event weekend.”

The Games weekend kicks off with a registration event being held at the LICA Building at Lancaster University.

There are 24 sports on the programme from running, cycling, badminton and table tennis to poker and dragon boat racing.

One person may enter only one sport but can compete in more than one event within that sport for example a tennis player may enter the singles and the doubles tournament.

Anyone can enter regardless of age, sporting ability or level of physical fitness and age categories for most events go up to 60+ yrs.

The event will include the Grand Athletes Parade where teams will have the opportunity to gather and parade into the event to be officially welcomed into the Games, followed by an evening of live music and licensed bar.

Some sports will begin on Friday July 24, with most commencing on the Saturday and continuing through to Sunday afternoon.

A Great Games Party will be held on the Saturday evening where teams will have a chance to get together and enjoy live music with a licensed bar.

The cost of entry is £79 + VAT per person and this includes registration, opening ceremony including the athlete’s parade, live music, participation in the sport event over the weekend, souvenir programme, Games Gift t-shirt and medal ceremonies.

The spokespan said: “There are sponsorship opportunities available if this is something that your company would be potentially interested in discussing.

“We are running 10 per cent discounts on entries up until December 20 2019 and a five per cent discount running until January 31 2020.

For more information on the Games and how to enter, contact 01733 838444 or email uk@corporate-games.com.

Key dates:

• Entry deadline – Wednesday 24th June 2020

• Early Athlete Registration – Thursday 23rd July

• Athlete Registration & Grand Athlete Parade – Friday 24th July 2020

• Great Games Party – Saturday 25th July 2020

