Lancaster schoolgirl gives tooth fairy money to cancer charity which helped her nana

There were no teething problems for Lancaster schoolgirl Payton Moorby when she decided to help out a charity close to her heart.

Payton, a pupil at Dallas Road Community Primary School, saved £20 – money she received from the tooth fairy when she lost four wobbly baby teeth in quick succession.

A gappy grin from Payton as she presents Rosemere Cancer Foundation's Julie Hesmondhalgh with her tooth fairy money donation.

The eight-year-old wanted to give the money to Rosemere Cancer Foundation as a thank you for the care and treatment her nana Linda Moorby, also of Lancaster, has been receiving at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary and Rosemere Cancer Centre since being diagnosed with breast cancer last June.

Mum Nicola said: “She had four wobbly teeth all coming out at different stages and she just said she wanted to donate the money to Rosemere because she knew they had been helping her nana.

“Payton is a real sweetie. Giving all her tooth fairy money to Rosemere is something she decided she wanted to do all by herself having seen my mum go through her treatment.

“She must have realised the importance of Rosemere because we went there so often.”

Linda was diagnosed with breast cancer last June following a mammogram. It was later found the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes.

After having a partial mastectomy of the right breast, Linda underwent 15 sessions of radiotherapy at Rosemere’s Preston centre.

The 72-year-old will now be on medication for the next 10 years, and will have six-monthly infusions to counteract osteoporosis which could be brought on by the treatment.

Linda will also have a further check-up mammogram in June.

Rosemere isn’t the only charity that Payton, who has an older sister and three older brothers, has helped recently.

For Christmas, among her presents was a Guide Dog puppy sponsored in her name.

Nicola, who lives in Willow Lane, added: “Payton is a very kind little girl, who is always thinking about others.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to fund state-of-the-art equipment, vital research and other cancer services that are beyond limited NHS resources to bring world class treatment to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and south Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment centre at Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units, including that at the RLI.

