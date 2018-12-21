Lancaster schoolboy’s Christmas card design is fit for a Queen

Will Lakin, 10, with Mayor of Lancaster Andrew Kay and the winning card design.
Will Lakin, 10, with Mayor of Lancaster Andrew Kay and the winning card design.
Share this article

The artistic talents of a Halton schoolboy saw him beat off competition from hundreds of rivals and design a Christmas card fit for the Queen.

Ten-year-old Will Lakin has been chosen as the winner of the Mayor of Lancaster’s Christmas card competition and has won a VIP tour of Lancaster Town Hall with nine of his friends and family.

His winning entry featured Lancaster Castle framed against a background of the Lakeland Hills, as seen from Morecambe, in a snow globe. Will, from St Wilfrid’s Church of England Primary School, also received a framed copy of his winning design as part of his prize.

The Mayor of Lancaster, Coun Andrew Kay, said: “I was delighted to receive so many entries for the competition and I’m very grateful to all of the many children who went to so much effort. Will is a worthy winner and his entry stood out as being something extra special.”

Will’s Christmas card has been sent to a number of important people by the Mayor on behalf of Lancaster City Council, including Her Majesty the Queen.

The rear of the card features designs from of the runners-up in the competition, six-year-old Linda Jancarova from Lancaster and Ava Lowe, also aged six, from Bolton-le-Sands.