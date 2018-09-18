Lancaster’s promotion hopes shattered after batting collapse

Lancaster missed out on promotion on Saturday after a batting collapse saw them lose by 20 runs at home to Thornton Cleveleys.

With visiting captain Daniel Howard winning the toss and electing to bat first, Lancaster seemed set for victory after bowling Thornton out for just 68.

However, their promotion hopes were dashed when, in reply, they could only manage a very disappointing 48 runs.

Thornton didn’t get off to the best of starts, they lost opener Joshua Vincent (4) when he was caught by Faizan Khan off Liam Moffat, who finished with impressive figures of 6-27.

Moffat also got rid of Vincent’s opening partner, Jon Eade (14), LBW and Andy Brown came and went without scoring a single run, Moffat claiming his third wicket with captain Ben Simm taking the catch.

Thornton captain Howard (16) at least made double figures, but he too fell, this time Simm (4-23) removing him with the help of Charlie Swarbrick.

Joshua Sackfield (0) was bowled by Moffat, and Richard Jenkinson could only manage a knock of two before falling LBW to the same Lancaster bowler.

Robert Cogswell (10) tried to accelerate the run rate but he was caught by Steven Fisher off Moffat, while Simm struck again to remove Sam Bradshaw (5) with the assistance of Kieran Moffat.

Sam Robinson managed three runs before he was caught by Fisher off Simm, and Simm also removed Greg Tirrell (2) with Jamie Davies this time getting in on the act as Thornton were all out for 68, with Thomas Williams left unbeaten at the crease on seven not out.

Lancaster seemed to have victory in their sights after such an outstanding bowling display, but those hopes were soon shattered as Thornton ripped through their batting order and not only denied them victory, but also promotion.

Khan (0) was caught by Robert Cogswell off Tirrell (5-16), and fellow opener Lee Sparks didn’t fare much better when he was bowled by Howard (4-25).

Fisher (4) came and went too, he was bowled by Howard, and Tirrell got rid of Swarbrick, with the help of Bradshaw, as Lancaster’s order struggled to get any kind of momentum.

Kieran Moffat managed a knock of six before being caught by Williams off captain Howard, and Laurie Atkinson managed just one run before Tirrell struck again, Vincent taking the catch.

Tirrell, with the help of Brown, also got rid of George Marshall (5) and Simm was dismissed when Howard and Sackfield combined to leave the home side staring defeat in the face.

The end soon came when Brendan Hetherington (5) was caught by Robert Cogswell off Tirrell, and then Liam Moffat (8) was caught by the same man off Thomas Williams, as Lancaster were all out for 48.

Meanwhile, Kendal beat Great Eccleston by 135 runs to take advantage of Lancaster’s slip up and finish second in the Palace Shield Premier Division, leaving the Lune Road club third in the final league table.