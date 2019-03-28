Lancaster’s Highest Point reveals BBC Introducing stage line-up

Lancaster’s Highest Point Festival has released its BBC Introducing stage line-up featuring up and coming musicians and bands from across the region.

The festival, now in its second year, will take place within the grounds of Lancaster’s Williamson Park on May 17 - 19, with headliners Sister Sledge, The Zutons, Feeder, Alabama 3 and Grandmaster Flash already confirmed.

BBC Introducing Lancashire will curate the festival’s Chris Glaba Memorial stage, which is dedicated to Highest Point’s friend and colleague who passed away in December 2018.

Hand-picked artists from across the live music spectrum include indie rockers CABBAGE, singer-songwriter Anna Calvi, Blackburn-born alternative pop artist Charlotte OC, plus returning Highest Point favourites The Hara and Y.O.U.N.G.

Carnforth’s Molly Warburton is also on the bill, and you’ll also be able to catch Hunter & The Bear, Twisted Wheel, The Lottery Winners and many more.

Sean McGinty from BBC Introducing Lancashire said: “Highest Point Festival has given young Lancashire artists a remarkable opportunity to tour on a bus, play gigs in coffee shops and ultimately for some to play on a festival stage in the most beautiful of settings.

Award winner Anna Calvi performing at the European Border Breakers Awards, held as part of the Eurosonic Noorderslag music festival in Groningen, Netherlands. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo.PA Wire

“We’re really looking forward to showcasing some great local artists again on the BBC Introducing stage at this year’s festival.”

The full BBC Introducing line up for each day is

Friday: CABBAGE, Charlotte OC, Hunter & The Bear, King Nun, Mike Dignam, Jamie McCool, Building Giants, Livvy K, Ruth Willow, Lauren Hope, David Shurr. Saturday: Anna Calvi, Twisted Wheel, Y.O.U.N.G., The Moods, OVVLS, Sound of Thieves, Laurel Canyon, Orla Das, Sauce, Hollie Findlay

Sunday: The Hara, The Empire Police, The Lottery Winners, Pip Hall, Jekyll, Molly Warburton, Nana White Pepper, Katie Nicholas, Lauren Jean.

The Lottery Winners

Tickets for the festival are now available from https://highestpoint.co.uk/.