Lancaster’s Highest Point releases next wave of artists as tickets run very low

A fresh wave of artists has been released for this year’s Highest Point festival in Lancaster.

Following on from the reveal of their Friday and Saturday Headliners - Rudimental and Rag’n’Bone Man - organisers have announced loads of new acts, including Lancaster’s The Lovely Eggs, and Manchester’s Riot Jazz.

The festival, which takes place between May 15 and 17 in Williamson Park, also now welcomes London based rapper Ms Banks, Ragga DJ General Levy, and Red Light Radio’s head honcho Orpheu the Wizard to their DJ focused line-up on Friday May 15.

Also on the Friday there’ll be a flavour of the Ibiza party overlooking Morecambe Bay, with Do Not Sleep, Seb Zito, East End Dubs and Josh Butler, joining house music veterans Danny Howells, Dave Seaman and Darren Emerson as 3D who will perform in front of the Ashton Memorial.

On Saturday, UK singer-songwriter Becky Hill, British Dub-band Gentlemen’s Dub Club, Leigh based indie four-piece Lottery Winners (pictured), funk quartet The Cuban Brothers, alternative pop-artist Charlotte OC, psychedelic lo-fi two-piece The Lovely Eggs and Liverpool based DJ Anton Powers have all been announced.

In addition, Manchester’s longest running weekly club night, Funkademia, will be supplying soul, funk, disco, hip-hop and more.

With a further announcement in the build-up to the festival, Highest Point are set to announce the return of BBC Introducing, the Chris Glaba Memorial Stage, as well as a host of up-and-coming talent in the coming weeks.

Tickets are still available for the Friday, priced at £44, and on Saturday, for £53.90 (including booking fees).

Two day tickets have now sold out.

Last year, the festival welcomed acts including Sister Sledge, The Zutons, Grandmaster Flash, Feeder, Anna Calvi and Dutty Moonshine Big Band, while 2018 saw performances from Ocean Colour Scene, Embrace, Cast, Rae Morris, Sasha, Hacienda Classical and Bondax. For more information visit www.highestpoint.co.uk.