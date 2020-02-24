Lancaster's average house price rises by more than £11,000 in a year, new figures show

The latest Land Registry figures indicate a £3,933 increase in December 2019 alone.

A strong start to the year in the housing market may result in large price rises across Lancashire, according to specialist conveyancing law firm Adkirk Law.

House prices are on the rise in Lancaster.

The latest figures issued by the Land Registry indicate house prices in Lancaster grew strongly in December alone, by 2.45 per cent, or £3,933.

The average house price in Lancaster is now £164,280, a £11,143 rise from the start of 2019.

Overall, Lancashire house prices increased by £1,374 on average in December.

The average price for a house in the county now stands at £148,454 – a yearly increase of 2.29 per cent.

Linda Kirk, director of conveyancing, said: “These latest headline figures show a varying picture throughout the north west, but real green shoots of growth in Lancashire.

“What we are seeing on the ground this year is a burst of activity in the housing market, now that people see some certainty from the government.

“Many people who wanted to buy or sell their home were waiting until after the general election to make their move, resulting in a large release of properties in the new year which is now leading to growth in the market.

“As a result, we are seeing a jump in house prices across the region, but particularly in thriving pockets of the north west where some house prices have grown by 10 per cent over the last twelve months.”