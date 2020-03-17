Lancaster pub boss says current government coronavirus policy is 'terrifying' for hospitality industry

"This is not scaremongering. If no money comes over the counter then how can we pay our staff and suppliers? We can't. Then we close."

Tim Tomlinson, landlord at The White Cross, The Merchants and Stonewell Tap pubs in Lancaster has shared his thoughts on what the government's current position on coronavirus means for his own and others' business...

Thoughts from the hospitality industry...

"Whilst we all very much support whatever action the Government needs take to achieve the best outcomes for the country in terms of infections and deaths from Corvid 19, Boris Johnson's statement on the hospitality sector yesterday was disarmingly contradictory.

"He said that people should avoid pubs clubs and restaurants, but that we should remain open.

"How does this work and what does it mean?

"Presumably his ideal situations is that pubs and restaurants stay open, but are empty?

"There seems to be only be one reason for this. It is to protect the insurance companies and therefore banking industries.

"If we had been told to close there there would have been the possibility of claiming business interruption insurance from most of our policies.

"Without there is not. And precious little extra support has been proposed.

"As it stands there will without doubt be a dramatic drop in customers and therefore sales . My expectation is if we are lucky trade will drop to between 50% and 25% of our previous break even levels. Yet our bills including the big overheads, such as suppliers, staff, rent, rates and tax all have to be paid.

"Unless a business has a very significant amount of cash stored up, this is simply not viable. We will of course be talking to all our suppliers, Landlords and the HMRC about deferring payments and that may help for a short while, but the reality is without some other significant support many of us will simply go out of business and all the employees lose their jobs.

"In the meanwhile it is inevitable that many staff will still have their hours cut and some probably be made redundant. And this will be industry wide .

"A work force of approx 1.75 million people plus all the support people in agriculture, food and drink production and wholesale, and transport.

"It is very hard to say at the moment but for us we could probably last maybe four weeks or so with a lot of pain, but without significant support it is hard to see much beyond that.

"Doing the calculation is impossible as we don't really know what is going to happen in the next few days never mind weeks.

"For most of us working in the industry it is pretty terrifying.

"This is not scaremongering. If no money comes over the counter then how can we pay our staff and suppliers? We can't. Then we close."

"We await further information form the PubCos who own our buildings and supply our beer, but unless the government provides some serious support very quickly there will be huge unemployment and nothing but a shell of an industry and 1000s of empty pubs and restaurants in a few months time."