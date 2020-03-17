Lancaster pub and restaurant bosses say they have no choice but to stay open

A Lancaster pub landlord says his three pubs will remain open and trading, despite the government's advice not to visit them.

Tim Tomlinson, who runs The White Cross, Merchants 1688 and Stonewell Tap pubs in Lancaster, said he has no choice but to open given the government is not ordering closures.

Rob and his team at Quite Simply French.

Lancaster restaurant Quite Simply French also said it would remain open, and said the government had left the industry in a "messy pickle".

Hannah Horner, landlord at The Borough, in Dalton Square, said the pub, which employs 43 staff, remains open and is looking at offering a limited takeaway menu and wine box deliveries.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised people not to visit pubs, clubs, restaurants and theatres in an announcement on Monday March 16.

But he has faced criticism for not forcing pubs and restaurants to close, meaning that businesses cannot claim cover from insurers.

Lancaster City Council is expected to announce measures this afternoon, and is expected to close its cafes and venues.

"The announcement has put us, and indeed all of the hospitality industry, in an extremely difficult position," said Tim Tomlinson.

"We have not been told to close and have been offered little or no support, so if we wish to survive and continue to employ our staff we have no choice but to open and continue to try to trade."

He said that to aid social distancing all three venues will be removing some tables and spacing the rest further apart.

The pubs will also be applying a “seating only” policy, other than when ordering drinks, to minimise potential contact between customers on the way to the bar or the toilets.

Tim said: "Our heightened cleaning practices will continue with all key touch points (door handles ,the bar etc) being frequently cleaned with antibacterial spray.

"Clearly we understand you have to make your own decisions on social contact and we deeply appreciate any customers who will continue to use us and the other businesses in Lancaster.

"With your support and the flexibility and loyalty of our amazing teams at all the three pubs, and also from our suppliers, we hope to still be here in a few months’ time.

"And then to serve you all for many years to come. Thank you once again for your understanding and support."

Quite Simply French, in St George's Quay, released a statement on it's Facebook page on Tuesday.

It said: "WE REMAIN OPEN, however we absolutely understand that many of our loyal customers may need to cancel any tables or hotel reservations with us. We do completely understand this and we will not take it personally, hopefully we are just taking a break and will see you soon.

As a responsible employer we must remain open to protect the jobs of our amazing team. The government has not given our industry any clear guidelines and has left us in a bit of a messy pickle! Until he instructs us to close there is no clarity on how we can survive and safe guard the jobs of all of our team. Testing times for everyone.

Our team will greet you with our usual happy smiles and of course our hygiene standards will remain at the highest levels.

We will keep you updated as we all receive further information in this fast changing environment.

Please look out for our frail, vulnerable and our wise, if anyone needs a helping hand (no touching) do get in touch and one of our team will be able to help with anything you might need."

Hannah Horner, landlord at The Borough, in Lancaster, said: "As of today 17/3/2020 the Borough remains open for food, drink and rooms though this is an ever changing situation as everyone knows.

"We fully appreciate that many of our loyal customers may need to cancel tables reservations , events or rooms with us and totally understand the reasons why, just let us know.

"We have been open for 14 years as family run independent business and survived break ins, thefts, fires, floods and Storm Desmond and witnessed many of you celebrating special times within our walls but nothing has prepared us for this.

"The Borough team is 43 members strong and we feel we have no choice but to remain open so that we can do what we can to safeguard those jobs, we think of our team as part of our family.

We are looking into other ways we can make it this through this crazy period.

"We have spaced out our seating and enhanced our already high cleaning schedule and have a hand sanitiser station at our door.

"Our chefs are looking into making freezer ready meals and offering a limited takeaway menu and we are looking at wine box deliveries as goodness knows we need a drink right now. We will keep you updated with news of this as and when we have it. Until then, look out for each other."

