Lancaster pub and restaurant announces closure

Another former Mitchells of Lancaster pub has shut down.

1725 Tapas Bar, in Market Square, announced it had ceased trading on January 22.

1725, Lancaster.

Mitchells of Lancaster went into administration in December 2018.

1725 said on its Facebook page: “We are sorry to announce that 1725 has ceased trading as of today, 22nd January.

“We would like to thank all of our loyal customers and friends for their support over the years, and we wish you all the best for the future.”

Steven Muncaster and Sarah Bell of Duff & Phelps Ltd were appointed joint administrators on Wednesday December 12.

Fibbers, in Marketgate, is understood to have closed down earlier this month.

Mitchells owned 1725, Fibbers and The Water Witch in Lancaster, The Duke of Rothesay and The Old Hall in Heysham, Royal Hotel in Bolton-le-Sands, William Mitchell in Morecambe, The Bobbin, The Station Hotel, restaurant and bar, The Tithe Barn in Garstang, and six further pubs in York and Leeds, as well as York Brewery, which when combined employ around 120 people.

The administrators are currently looking for a buyer.