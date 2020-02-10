Lancaster properties flood for third time in five years as Storm Ciara batters the district

The River Lune burst its banks in several places across the Lancaster area over the weekend, flooding properties and businesses - some for the third time in five years.

The Environment Agency has issued new flood alerts for the Lower River Lune and Conder, The Lune Estuary, and the Upper River Wyre on Monday February 10.

The River Lune at Halton

Flood warnings for Lancaster, Galgate, Skerton and Halton are no longer in place.

In Halton, properties were flooded for the third time in five years.

Ed Maxwell, who lives on Church Brow, said that his property hadn't flooded for 20 years prior to Storm Desmond in December 2015.

It also flooded in November 2017.

Flooding at properties in Church Brow, Halton

He said: "It was pretty much the same depth we had in 2017.

"There's been no local authority response, but the county council did eventually come down and put 'road closed' signs up.

"Despite the signs, we had lots of issues with people ignoring them and driving through anyway, pushing the water back into our properties.

"This is very frustrating and adds to the cost of clear up.

Church Brow in Halton

"We're re-grouping now and working out a plan. It's going to be a good two to three weeks worth of work to get things sorted."

Lancaster Area Search and Rescue (LASAR) said multiple water rescue teams were deployed to various locations across Lancashire on Sunday February 9, undertaking rescues for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and offering public reassurance and support for Lancaster City Council.

It said that 17 volunteers helped residents and businesses across the district.

Aldrens Lane in Skerton also flooded again, and across the river in Caton Road, business premises were also under water.

The Millennium Cycle Path near Lancaster

A major scheme to protect businesses in Caton Road from future flooding is due to start in the next few weeks.

The Millennium Path, which was also flooded between Lancaster and Halton, is due to close on February 17 for the £10.8m work to take place.

Additional works will take place on the right bank of the river to reduce the risk of flooding to homes and businesses on Aldrens Lane.

Flooding continues to cause problems for rail passengers on the West Coast Main Line, with no trains running north of Preston because of flooding at Carlisle.

Further windy weather is expected in Lancaster and Morecambe over the next two days, with gusts of up to 60mph forecast.