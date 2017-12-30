Lancaster pre-school celebrates ‘outstanding’ Ofsted

Staff and children at a Lancaster pre-school are celebrating after Ofsted inspectors said their facility was ‘outstanding’.

Inspectors visiting the pre-school at the University of Cumbria said the management team was “truly inspirational” and “continually review everything they and the staff do”.

The management team inspires children, their parents and the staff throughout the pre-school centre in achieving the best that they can through the exceptionally high standards they maintain.

The quality of teaching of all staff and students is outstanding. They skilfully plan an exceptional range of high-quality experiences for children to help them make excellent progress from their initial starting points. These activities captivate the children’s motivation and enthusiasm for learning, which staff expertly challenge and extend.

Excellent partnerships between parents and the pre-school centre staff are established before children first start. Staff offer flexible settling-in periods and provide a cohesive approach to support each child’s development and progress.

Children are extremely happy, settled and confident in their highly stimulating and interesting environment.

They develop close bonds with all staff and positive friendships with each other. Children behave very well and help each other to tidy away the resources at routine times during the day. The staff’s expert knowledge of each child’s abilities ensures that all their individual needs are met. The pre-school centre uses additional funding astutely to support children’s learning, address gaps and help them to catch up quickly.

The inspectors said the pre-school – which has 105 children aged up to four – can improve further by continuing to enhance the already outstanding outdoor provision and natural environment.

Proprietor Philippa Perks said: “I am delighted with the outcome of the last inspection and pleased that my outstanding staff team have been recognised for their hard work and dedication. Parents and children played a very important role too with their excellent behaviour and supportive comments. It was really a very memorable day!”