Lancaster politician calls on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ‘resign immediately’ after Supreme Court ruling

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has demonstrated “contempt for democracy” and “should resign immediately” according to two Lancaster politicians.

Lancaster and Fleetwood Labour MP Cat Smith said a Supreme Court ruling this morning that the Prime Minister’s decision to suspend parliament was unlawful, “demonstrates a contempt for democracy and an abuse of power”.

Gina Dowding, Green Party MEP for the north west and county and Lancaster city councillor

Green Party MEP Gina Dowding, who is also a Lancaster City and Lancashire County Councillor, has called for Mr Johnson’s immediate resignation, and for Parliament to be reconvened straight away so that it can “begin to chart a sensible path through this national crisis.”

Morecambe and Lunesdale Conservative MP David Morris’ office has been contacted for comment.

The BBC reported that Downing Street said it was “currently processing the verdict”.

The Supreme Court ruled unanimously today, September 24, that it was wrong to stop Parliament carrying out its duties in the run-up to the Brexit deadline on 31 October.

Delivering its conclusions, the Supreme Court’s president, Lady Hale, said: “The effect on the fundamentals of our democracy was extreme.

“The decision to advise Her Majesty to prorogue Parliament was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of Parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification.”

Lancaster MP Ms Smith said: “The Prime Minister has acted unlawfully in shutting down of Parliament, I hope we are recalled back as soon as possible.

“I would like to thank the many hundreds of constituents who have been in touch with me about this in recent weeks, it’s clear the vast majority of British people want the rule of law upheld.”

A joint statement from Green MEPs, including Ms Dowding, reads: “Boris Johnson’s attempt to shut down the UK Parliament to prevent democratic scrutiny of his Brexit plans has been found to be unlawful.

“The rule of law is one of the fundamental values of the European Union and its member states. No one is above the law and we are glad to see that the Supreme Court has shown that again today.

“This attempt to undermine our democracy shows that Boris Johnson is unfit to hold the office of Prime Minister and he should resign immediately.

“Johnson’s move to close down our democratic institutions was a move in the wrong direction. We need more democracy, not less, and ultimately the final decision on our future in the European Union should be made by the people through a referendum - a People’s Vote.

“But this isn’t just about Brexit.

“This case shows that our democratic systems in the UK are broken, unfit for a country in the modern world. We need a written constitution to prevent leaders abusing their powers and we need a more democratic election system so that no one party can dominate our political system when it is only supported by a minority of people.

“Parliament should reconvene straight away so that our elected representatives can begin to chart a sensible path through this national crisis.”