Lancaster police warn parents after increase in youth anti-social behaviour

Legal action will be taken against the parents of anti-social teenagers in Lancaster city centre if their behaviour continues.

Lancaster Police will launch Operation Tarn to tackle youth anti-social behaviour in the city, and have warned that parents will be held responsible.

Following an increase in complaints, Lancaster Neighbourhood Policing Team, Police Licencing Team and Lancaster City Council ASB Team will kickstart Operation Tarn on Friday September 14.

A number of teenagers have been identified as being involved in unruly behaviour, and police and council officers will be visiting the parents of these youths to warn them about their behaviour.

A police spokesperson said: “If the problems persist with these youths, then we will be issuing Community Protection Warnings, and possibly Criminal Behaviour Orders, which can ban people from entering the city centre area.

“These explain that further legal action will be taken against the parents if the behaviour of their children continues.

“The operation will see increased evening uniformed patrols, concentrating on the city centre area with a range of police and council powers being utilised to deal with any reported issues.

“There is also a Public Space Protection Order put in place that covers the city centre and surrounding areas.

“This gives police and council the powers to give Fixed Penalty Notices to anyone over the age of 16 years old, who is found committing anti-social behaviour.”