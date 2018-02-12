Lancaster police execute drugs warrant on Marsh house

Police executed a drugs warrant at a property in Laburnum Grove on the Marsh Estate in Lancaster.

Staff from Lancaster and Morecambe Neighbourhood teams were joined by the anti-social behaviour team at Lancaster City Council on Thursday morning, who served a closure notice under the Anti-Social Behaviour Act on the address.

The address had been subject to a large number of complaints of anti-social behaviour and suspected drug dealing.

During the warrant police seized items which support that suspicion and also suspected stolen property.

Sgt Adie Knowles, who led the operation, said: “Due to the number of complaints regarding the address and its occupants we were able to take this action along with the Anti-Social Behaviour Team at the city council.

“We take drug dealing, verbal abuse and intimidation very seriously and we will gladly take this kind of action to push back against it.

“If you suspect drug dealing near you then please let us know!

“Ring us on 01524 596986 or call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”