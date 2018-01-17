Lancaster park hosts mental health mile

Running company LegItLancaster will host a class at Williamson Park to raise awareness of mental health problems.

Stepping Out for Mental Health Mile takes place in the park on Sunday January 21 from 2pm-5pm.

You can walk or run this distance, meet like-minded people and take home a medal.

“Being active is one of five ways to mental wellbeing, as well as good food, sleep, positive friends, work and hydration,” said LegItLancaster.

“We recommend some form of exercise as a prescription for helping to deal with the symptoms of mental illness.

“The 3pm class at Williamson’s Park every Sunday is a way of safely introducing yourself to running.

Louise Goddard, is the founder of LegItLancaster and a well established name in the North West running community, offering run coaching and rehab (a qualified Sports Physio); working with the Sports England and is a Mental Health Ambassador with Sports England, encouraging people to run and talk.