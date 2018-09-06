Lancaster nurse set to retire after 40-year career

A dedicated nurse passionate about supporting patients with alcohol issues is to retire next month after nearly 40 years’ service to the NHS.

Jan Fisher, Alcohol Liaison Specialist Nurse, who was instrumental in setting up the Hospital Alcohol Liaison Service (HALS) at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary in 2014 to support those patients attending hospital with alcohol related issues, will take flexible retirement on September 16.

To ensure that Jan received the send-off she deserves, Jan’s colleagues past and present at the Trust marked her upcoming retirement with cards, gifts and a buffet at the RLI.

The HALS service at the RLI has helped nearly 4,000 patients over the past four years.

Jan, who started her career in 1981 and has worked in a variety of roles including nursing on the stroke ward at the RLI, said: “I had a special interest in helping people with alcohol- related issues so I was really passionate about setting the HALS service up. I have really enjoyed working with the team here and seeing the service flourish.”

Alan Dowswell, Health Early Action Team Practitioner, UHMBT, said: “I am really sorry to see Jan retire; she has been a great colleague. She has been really invaluable in the setting up of the HALS service and its success. Clients and staff who know her will all really miss her.”

Andy Crundell, Complex Case Manager, UHMBT, added: “Jan’s passion, commitment and experience has made a high contribution to patient care. I will always remember her fondly.”

On July 5, the Trust joined other health organisations around the country to mark 70 years of the NHS as part of NHS England’s NHS 70 celebrations.

As part of its celebrations it has been sharing stories from long-serving members of staff.

The Trust is also celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.