Lancaster netball team help keep teenagers safe

Lancaster Lions netball team completed a 16 mile walk around Ullswater Lake to raise their final funds for a Safe House project in Bulgaria.

The team has so far this year raised £1,450 towards funding the building, decorating and furnishing of bedrooms in a Safe House which is being opened in Bulgaria to provide a home for vulnerable teenage girls who are at serious risk of being trafficked in the eastern European country.

Some members of the team are part of Hope Church in Lancaster who have partnered with the charity in Bulgaria for many years. When the team heard about this new project and an opportunity to sponsor a bedroom at a cost of £1,100 – they immediately began fundraising.

The team have arranged bake sales; held clothes swap events, ran a “Guys vs Girls” Netball Challenge Tournament and sold their unwanted things at car boot sales and online. Having now smashed their target, they are persevering to see if the final fundraiser can bring in enough monies to furnish a second bedroom – they are already £350 of the way there.

The girls will be submitting the monies in October ready for the official launch of the Safe House in November this year.

Emily Sudell said: the team’s enthusiasm for fundraising has been outstanding and it has helped us come together even closer as a group of friends.

“The funds raised will change the course of one girl’s life forever and that is what has really captured all of the team’s hearts.”

Some of the Lancaster Lions netball team hope to visit the safe house next April, to meet the girls and teach them some netball skills.

If you would like to donate please visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/girlshomebulgaria?utm_term=XqgKAvKGd