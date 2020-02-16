Lancaster musicians rapped after posing on railway lines

Transport police have slammed a Lancashire band after they posed on a railway line.

The musicians, who have not been named, were pictured on the lines at a level crossing, believed to be Hest Bank ,near Lancaster.

British Transport Police Lancashire contacted the band, said to be from the Lancaster area, and asked them to take the photo down.

It was later removed.

BTP has reminded the public that is foolish and illegal to trespass on railway lines

BTP tweeted: "The band’s management has been in contact and have immediately removed the pictures from their social media.

"We will now work with the band to ensure a satisfactory resolution to this matter and that lessons are learned."