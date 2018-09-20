Lancaster musicians join forces for all day charity event

A huge line-up of musicians take to the stage at The Park in Lancaster this Saturday for an all-dayer in aid of the Defying Dementia charity.

Musicians are giving up their time for free to play at the Parklive event, and organisers are hoping attendees will donate generously at the door.

Carmoon

Music starts at 2pm at the Oswald Street pub, with Lancaster singer-songwriters Arrayah Barnes (2pm) and Wendy Longworth (2.30pm).

Former The Feud frontman and current Lowes guitarist Jamie Walker is onstage at 3pm, followed by Stevie Howard at 3.30pm, and the first band of the day - Carmoon, at 4pm.

The five piece psychedelic garage band feature Harry Gorst on vocals, Charlie Kondras on guitar, Jonny Denfy on keys, Niall Ingham on bass and Neil Parker on drums.

Morecambe musician Jay Blackburn (former frontman of The Unknown Pleasures) is onstage at 4.30pm, followed by guitarist and vocalist Rob Jones, performing covers and originals at 5pm.

Then it’s Lancaster’s The Nighs at 5.45pm, and then rock/indie veterans The Dead Puppeteers (6.30pm), who feature a fresh line-up with Phil Dockerty on guitar, mandolin, vocals and harmonica, Andy Hampsey on drums/percussion and former Divide and Conker bassist Adz.

Hawkmen Dive smooth their way into the evening, with vocals from Sally Bloomer, Laurie Ibbs on guitar, Tom Grimwood on bass and Tim Hartley on drums.

Away From The Numbers are a mod/60s three-piece who haven’t been going long, and they’re on at 8pm.

Four-piece rockers Fighting Bears, featuring Ric Sweetman and Liam Carroll on guitar/vocals, Craig Hodgson on bass and Jonathan Doyle on drums turn up the noise from 8.45pm, before The Glass Poppies add a punkier indie/rock edge from 9.30pm, with covers and originals.

The band features Paul Stevenson, Ben Carter, Joe Robinson and Andy Hampsey.

Last band on is Dance Puppet Dance at around 10.15pm, featuring Jonathan Hughes and Joseph Robinson on guitar and vocals, Hevz on violin and vocals, Henry Cunningham on drums and vocals, and Adz on bass.