Lancaster MP to host public meetings on Brexit

Lancaster and Fleetwood MP Cat Smith has organised a number of public meetings to give voters the chance to have their say on Brexit.

The meeting in Lancaster will be on Friday January 25 and will begin at 5pm.

To attend the public meeting you need to register by going to Cat Smith’s Facebook and signing up on the events page.

Alternatively you can call her office on 01524 566551.

Details of the venue will be provided after registration.

Ms Smith said: “Parliament is in deadlock on how to move forward over the arrangements to leave the European Union.

“There are now more votes coming before Parliament in the coming days and weeks, from leaving without a deal to having a public vote and all the options in between.

“I want to hear the views of the people of Lancaster so I can best be the constituency’s voice in Westminster.

“I’m really keen on hearing my constituent’s views on what they want to happen next.

“I hope we can have a productive and respectful dialogue during the meeting despite this being such a divisive issue.”