Lancaster & Morecambe College business students hear tales to inform and inspire

The Working Options in Education team returned to Lancaster & Morecambe College to inform and inspire their Business Level 3 students.

Working Options in Education is a careers education programme in England and Wales developed by charity MKB Foundation.

The programmes aims to engage, inspire and motivate college and sixth form students to realise their full potential and to consider employment opportunities in the food, drink and retail industry.

Students heard about individual journeys and how careers can develop through the choices they make and the opportunities they create for themselves.

Hard work and dedication were key themes throughout both stories and the students were able to see what they could achieve if they apply the same tenacious attitude to their careers.

After the event, business tutor Sarah Armstead said: “My students were clearly inspired by the talk with over 94 per cent of the students feeling more positive about their future plans after listening to our guest speakers, with many of them utilising the information gained in their assignments and we hope they will portray their new positive outlooks in their dedicated work placements in January 2018.

“This has been an invaluable insight into future working life for our students.”