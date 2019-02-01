Lancaster logistics firm invests £1.6m on new warehouse

Kidds Transport in Lancaster has invested £1.6m in additional warehousing following a period of significant growth for the business.

The warehousing space will provide 130,000ft² of storage and two acres of parking to help Kidds increase productivity and meet the growing demand from customers seeking off-site storage facilities.

It’s been a turbulent few years for Kidds Transport. In December 2015, it faced disruption when Storm Desmond wreaked havoc across parts of the UK. Kidds’ site was left in ruins, with some parts under 3m of water, resulting in the loss of around 8,000 tons of stock in the warehouse and written off more than 100 vehicles, including their entire Palletways and forklift fleets.

Any facilities that hadn’t been wiped out or washed away in the storm were also deemed inoperable, including the on-site workshop and offices.

Simon Park, managing director at Kidds Transport, said: “After a challenging few years we’ve experienced tremendous growth over the past few months. This investment means that we’re now able to provide our major customers with an additional local warehousing facility and will facilitate further growth.

“After the devastating event in 2015 we’ve worked hard to stabilise the business. This new facility will give us a total of 220,000ft² of warehousing across our two sites, which will allow us to expand our warehousing client base.”

Kidds Transport, on Caton Road in Lancaster, a member of Palletways, Europe’s largest and fastest growing express palletised freight network, provides haulage services for many major manufacturers in the Lancaster area.

The firm covers some 20,000 miles per week and handles in excess of 1,300 pallets every day.

The company is one of over 115 independent transport providers that are part of the Palletways UK network. They benefit from shared expertise and resources from within the group to deliver consignments of palletised freight to market faster and more cost effectively than ever before.

The Palletways Group comprises 450+ depots and 20 hub operations, through which it provides collection and distribution services across 20 European countries, including the UK.

Furthermore, Kidds Transport is a member of the Road Haulage Association (RHA), is FORS accredited and a member of the United Kingdom Warehouse Association (UKWA).