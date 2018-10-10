Lancaster Live music festival fills “life and creativity” gap in city this weekend

Whether its jazz, folk, blues or rock, or perhaps groove punk, doom metal or sea shanties you’re after - Lancaster Live has got you covered.

Whilst Lancaster Music Festival takes a break for 2018, pubs, clubs and venues have rallied round to make sure music lovers in the city don’t miss out this October.

LANCASTER 04-06-18'Pub landlords and musicians are planning a three-day music festival, Lancaster Live, in venues around Lancaster City Centre.

Lancaster Live kicks off this Friday October 12 at noon, and runs until late on Sunday October 14, with hundreds of performances across 25 different locations over the weekend.

The John O’ Gaunt, in Market Street, has one of the most extensive line-ups of the weekend.

Landlady Claire Tomlinson said: “The music festival is such a massive part of the Lancaster music scene.

“It brings so much life and creativity into Lancaster, we couldn’t let the gap year go by empty!

“It’s been great to see all the pubs working together in such a positive way and I’m really looking forward to another brilliant weekend.”

Jed Saint, who has programmed around 25 acts at The Bobbin across the weekend, said: “Lancaster Live has been the perfect makeweight for us at the Bobbin in the absence of Lancaster Music Festival this year.

“For me personally, the weekend is something of a flagship and I’m always trying to ‘one up’ last year in terms of size.

“Bringing massive bands like Sonic Boom Six and Nexilva and pairing them with my favourite Lancastrian bands is literally the dream.

“We’re all looking forward to seeing the mass of new and old heads, the vibe is incredible already and it’s not even the weekend yet!”

Tim Tomlinson, landlord at The Merchants, White Cross and Stonewell Tap pubs, said: “The second weekend in October weekend has long been one of the biggest events in Lancaster’s year with Lancaster Music Festival packing the streets and bars with music, song and people from all across the UK.

While the official LMF team are taking a one year break in 2018, its little sister Lancaster Live will be providing just as raucous and vibrant weekend of music to fill the gap.

“Every venue is only a short walk from Market Square, and with superb train and bus connections very close to the city centre you will be surrounded by music as soon as you arrive.

“Get the full schedule, artist and venue list on line at www.lancasterlive.org.uk and come down for a brilliant weekend.”

For full listings, visit the website HERE.