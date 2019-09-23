Lancaster joins protests around the world for Global Climate Strike

Lancaster businesses joined school children, students and teachers who took to the streets in the city to protest against inaction on climate change.

Young people were out in force on the streets of Lancaster Ellie Devereux other Buy a Photo

Climate action week is taking place between September 20 and 27. other Buy a Photo

Many school children took part in the protest in Lancaster Ellie Devereux other Buy a Photo

It wasn't just school children that took part in the action... Ellie Devereux other Buy a Photo

