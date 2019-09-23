Lancaster joins protests around the world for Global Climate Strike
Hundreds of people in Lancaster took part in a Global Climate Strike on Friday September 20, as pictures here show.
Lancaster businesses joined school children, students and teachers who took to the streets in the city to protest against inaction on climate change.
Young people were out in force on the streets of Lancaster
Climate action week is taking place between September 20 and 27.
Many school children took part in the protest in Lancaster
It wasn't just school children that took part in the action...
