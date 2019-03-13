Lancaster hospice trekkers have been feeling the desert heat

A team of hospice fundraisers are celebrating after completing their Sahara trek challenge.

After nine months of fundraising and fitness training, the 19 intrepid Sahara trekkers put their best feet forward to tackle both personal and fundraising challenges for St John’s Hospice in Lancaster.

The St John's Hospice Sahara trekkers.

The team boarded the coach at the hospice last Friday bound for Heathrow Airport and their flight to Casablanca and then on to Ouarzazate.

And on Tuesday word came back that they had completed their mission which all began at “the door of the desert”, the ancient town of Ouarzazate in Morocco made famous by films such as Lawrence of Arabia and Gladiator, and TV show Game of Thrones.

From there they were led by camels into the largest hot desert in the world to climb the dunes of Ait Oumir, scale the cliffs of the southern Drâa and conquer the highest dunes in the region, L’erg Zaher.

Braving soaring temperatures, treacherous terrains and the looming possibility of a sandstorm, the trekkers were rewarded for their efforts with glorious sunrises and sunsets and the least interrupted view of the stars known to man.

The St John's Hospice Sahara trek team ready for the off.

The Sahara trip is the third of St John’s overseas treks, which have become a key contributor to the hospice’s challenging fundraising targets.

“The Sahara team have worked so hard fundraising over recent months and we are so proud of them all for supporting the work of the hospice,” said Director of Income Generation, Catherine Butterworth.

“As they set off on Friday morning they had raised over £44,000 for St John’s Hospice.”

“We wish to thank each and every one of these wonderful people from the bottom of our hearts,” added Sue McGraw, CEO of St John’s, who joined the expedition and raised her own money for the trek.

“They are very special people, and along with everyone in our local community who chooses to give of their time, or money, to support St John’s we are sincerely and deeply grateful.”

how to donate

To donate to The Sahara Trek fund please go to https:// saharatrek2019.everydayhero.com/uk/sahara-trekkers

If you are feeling inspired by our Sahara trekkers why not join the hospice’s 2020 trip to Nepal?

Visit www.sjhospice.org.uk/nepal for more info or feel free to call the Fundraising Office on 01524 382538.