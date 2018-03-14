Lancaster hospice team complete gruelling Peru trek

They’ve done it!

It’s been nearly two years in the making but now the team of more than 40 have completed the Peru trek in aid of St John’s Hospice, in Lancaster.

The trekkers have braved high heights and coped with altitude sickness all in the name of the Slyne Road charity.

Donations are still coming in but so far the team have raised more than £200,000 for the hospice.

Their ten day trip followed the Lares trail, reaching heights of up to 4,600m, three and a half times the height of Ben Nevis, and half the height of Everest.

During the last part of their trek the team were split into two; The Striders and The Strollers.

One member of the team, Mel, was diagnosed with two small fracture in her ankle after an accident on the trip. But the team all worked together to keep each other going.

They finished the journey at Machu Picchu, a 15th-century Inca citadel situated on a mountain ridge.

Catherine Butterworth, head of income generation at St John’s, who was part of the team, posted updates during their journey here

You can still donate here

Look out for a special behind the scenes feature online next week.