Lancaster Health Festival gets Royal seal of approval

This weekend’s Lancaster Health Festival has received a Royal seal of approval from Buckingham Palace.

Although it’s unlikely Her Majesty will be taking part in the 2,000 person conga around Lancaster Castle on Sunday from 1pm, Queen Elizabeth II has sent her warm wishes to the organisers of the event, which kicks off today, Thursday September 20. Anyone wanting to join the conga should arrive at the castle in good time.

Lead organiser Ian Dewar, Chaplain at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, wrote to Buckingham Palace to thank Her Majesty for providing the use of Lancaster Castle to host a number of events on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 September.

The Queen holds the title of the Duke of Lancaster, and the Crown Estate owns Lancaster Castle.

Mr Dewar said: “I’m thrilled that Buckingham Palace wrote back to us ahead of the festival. We already had a royal connection with use of the castle, but this is something extra special!”

“There’s such an array of speakers taking part this year, I’d recommend people book early to avoid missing out!”

As well as the conga, which will be accompanied by lively drumming from Halton’s Samba Espirito, there will be a “pimp my zimmer” competition for those people in residential and nursing homes who can’t easily access the Health Festival.

Aaron Cummins, Chief Executive at University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, added: “I’m delighted that Lancaster’s connection to the royal family continues to this day. To receive approval from the highest office in the land gives me confidence this festival will be special!

“Looking at the line up for the festival there’s something for everyone. I’d personally like to thank Ian and his team for the organisation.”

More details on the festival are available on www.thelancasterhealthfestival.org.uk.

Free tickets to individual events are still available on Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/thelost-art-of-living-14814469423 and links are also on the website.

Other events will include bread making, discussions on the future of the city, women and health, police bike coding and will be supported by, amongst others, The Body Shop, Lush and Lancaster City Council.

Anyone who would like to take part in next year’s event can get in touch with organisers by emailing Lancasterhealthfest@mbht.nhs.uk.