Lancaster Guardian gym column: reporter shares experiences

Over the coming months Lancaster Guardian reporter, Gemma Sherlock, will be sharing her fitness experiences as she takes on new challenges at 3-1-5 Health Club as well as meeting experts in the field and passionate members who will also be telling their stories.

Exercise – we either love it, hate it or see it as a chore.

Photo Neil Cross Trainer Lee Jones getting reporter Gemma Sherlock into shape at 3 - 1 -5 gym

Research shows exercise can reduce the risk of illness, boost self-esteem and help eliminate stress.

Yet it can be all these things and more at 3-1-5.

I’ve never been one for “big” gyms – my anxiety can tell you that.

Previous experiences of training in small studios forced me into a comfort zone I was unhappy with.

Photo Neil Cross Trainer Lee Jones at 3 - 1 -5 gym

But I’ve decided to take the plunge at 3-1-5 Health Club on Caton Road in Lancaster.

The roar of the swimming classes, chatter among the Replenish cafe and the award-winning machines waiting for me upstairs were overwhelming to begin with.

My brain was trying to tell me I wasn’t ready to take this on; you will look like a fool Gemma, you don’t know anyone here Gemma, what are you doing Gemma!

And so I believed until I delved deeper.

I knew I was entering a hi-tech fitness game when I was required to book a 3-1-5 body scan – no tape measure in sight.

At 3-1-5 they use a 3D body scanner called Styku which gives you the most precise results.

Styku performs a body scan in seconds using a simple turntable and 3D camera.

They extract millions of measurements with 2mm accuracy and reconstruct your body in 3D. So there’s no hiding your lumps or bumps I’m afraid!

I no longer felt like a fool when I met 3-1-5 trainers Lee Jones and Ben Law.

They both made me feel at ease, listened to my goals and worked through a fitness plan to help get me the best results.

Lee Jones has been at 3-1-5 for five years, starting as a personal trainer/X-Force coach and is now the gym manager and X-Force Master Trainer.

Ben has been with the club for six months and is an X-Force Academy Coach and a Level 3 Personal Trainer.

I joined the 3-1-5 academy after meeting the trainers and being won over by their passions and enthusiasm.

The academy is a small club which offers tailored sessions, a dedicated area in the gym, personal trainers and specialised equipment.

This is where X-Force comes in. 3-1-5 is the only gym in the north west to house X-Force.

Originating from Sweden, X-Force training equipment is composed of 14 different training machines from the upper body to lower body negative strength training exercises. So essentially you will be lifting heavier on the way down than the way up, working harder without the need to do high intensity reps.

You can get a full body workout on the X-Force machines in half an hour, and you need to do it only once a week.

However, your muscles will work so hard that you’ll be sore for a couple of days afterwards.

Everyone’s body is different, some members are using 3-1-5 to help them lose weight, put weight on or tone up.

I’m looking for somewhere I can release stress and be surrounded by like-minded people who love to work out.

I want to tone up, improve my posture and just FEEL GOOD. And 3-1-5 is the answer to that.

I am so thankful I ignored my anxiety and pursued my craving for results because I wouldn’t be on this journey if I didn’t. Next month we look at the academy and members.