Lancaster firefighters take on Cha Cha Slide Plank challenge - video

Firefighters from Lancaster took part in the charity Cha Cha Slide Plank this week.

Personal trainer Steve Cody is doing the exercise every day throughout 2019 with different groups to raise money for Cancercare.

Find out more and see Steve in action at Cancercare here



A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Lancashire firefighters provide the highest calibre of service to the public, recently endorsed by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services.

“Their personal fitness is a key part of their capacity to maintain that standard and it’s great to see them enjoying a workout session with the celebrated personal fitness trainer and local lad Steve Cody.”

Steve Cody with firefighters from Lancaster