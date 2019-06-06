Lancaster firefighters come to rescue of horse Blue

A horse lover who discovered a horse with wire wrapped around its hoof has praised the fire brigade who answered the emergency call to free it.

The lady, who does not wish to be named, said: “I see the horse quite often in a field near West Drive and Scale Hall Drive.

“ On this particular day I saw the horse, which I believe is called Blue, and called to it. “Blue has a lovely personality.

“It was willing itself to come but then I noticed wire round its hoof .

“It was obviously at the fence looking to talk to the other horses but had got its foot caught.

“I called the fire service and within ten minutes they arrived with wire cutters, a head halter and a bag of food.

“The wire was wrapped around the horse’s shoe so with a bit of difficulty they removed it.

“The firemen were wonderful with the horse and I was very impressed with how they freed the horse so quickly.

“I just want to thank the firemen who were very good with the horse.”