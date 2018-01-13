Lancaster district to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

Events have been organised around the district to mark Holocaust Memorial Day later this month.

Holocaust Memorial Day is for everyone to remember the millions of people killed in the Holocaust during the Second World War and in subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

Lancaster was granted one of 70 candles, designed by a world-renowned artist, as part of a nationwide initiative to mark Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD) 2015.

This year’s commemorations are based around the theme of ‘the power of words’ and will run in the lead-up to the national day on January 27.

The theme explores how language has been used in the past, and how it is used in the present day, and how spoken and written words from individuals, corporations, community organisations or the state can have a huge impact, whether good or bad.

Events in the Lancaster district begin with a Bagel Brunch at Lancaster University Jewish Rooms on January 19.

Following this is a screening of Alone in Berlin (12A) at The Dukes on January 21.

On January 25 there will be an event commemorating the Holocaust at Lancaster Castle, while on January 26 there will be a screening of the film Living through the Holocaust at Halton Mill.

Meanwhile, libraries will use the power of the words in the books in their care to highlight the importance of Holocaust Memorial Day.

From January 22 to 29, displays of posters, leaflets and books from libraries will also remind visitors of the importance of the day and of the impact words, whether written or spoken, can have.

North Yorkshire county councillor Greg White, Executive Member for Libraries, said: “North Yorkshire libraries have been involved in Holocaust Memorial Day for many years.

“This year the theme is particularly relevant to us. We hope people will look at the displays and the books and be moved to think about the meaning of the day.

“In the words of Dr Martin Stern, a survivor of the Holocaust, ‘words can strengthen the thin shield of civilisation – or shatter it’. We must consider carefully how we use them – in writing, on social media and face to face.”

Last year, more than 7,700 activities took place across the UK to mark Holocaust Memorial Day, with people coming together in civic halls, public spaces, libraries, cinemas, workplaces, schools and universities.

Olivia Marks-Woldman, Chief Executive of the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, said: “On Holocaust Memorial Day we honour the survivors of the Holocaust and subsequent genocides and challenge ourselves to learn important lessons from their experiences in order to create a safer, better future.

“This year we have an unprecedented number of activities taking place involving people of all ages and from all walks of life, challenging us all to think about what happens after genocide and of our own responsibilities in the wake of such a crime.”

For more information about Holocaust Memorial Day and the events taking place, visit hmd.org.uk or follow the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust on Twitter via @HMD_UK and the hashtag #HMD2018.