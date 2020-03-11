Lancaster digital and tech festival moves to 'virtual setting' due to coronavirus challenges

Organisers say that have an obligation to protect the public and given the subject matter, moving everything online was a straightforward decision.

A group of five digital enthusiasts have teamed up to deliver Lancaster’s very first Digital, Tech and Innovation festival over 4 days in May.

Array Festival, which will take place between May 19 and 20, will offer the public and businesses the opportunity to engage in a city-wide "digital conversation".

Originally planned to be held in Lancaster venues, the challenges around Coronavirus have meant the whole festival will be moved to a virtual setting.

Festival Organiser Dan Knowles said: “2020 is a critical year in the city’s economic and community development.

“The investment in Fraser House Digital and Tech hub by Lancashire County Council, the Health Innovation Campus and the Cyber Foundry at Lancaster University along with the City Council’s Digital strategy highlights a convergence of large scale projects.”

Fellow Organizer Kiki Kornblatt Callihan, described as a "true digital nomad", said: “My business operates completely on a digital level, allowing me to build key partnerships and maintain clients back home while moving to the Czech Republic and Germany, before coming to Lancaster.

"The reason I'm so excited about the Array Festival is it gives us a chance to reach out to the public and show everyone how digital technologies can be used to positively enhance society and solve problems.”

Matthew Brown added: “Lancaster is its own best kept secret in many ways.

"In 2020 we want as many groups as possible to shout about what they are doing in the digital and tech space and help raise aspirations for the wider city."

On moving the festival to a virtual only event Dan Knowles added: “We have an obligation to protect the public and given the subject matter, moving everything online was a straightforward decision.

"Hopefully, the wider community will see that maintaining business as usual at critical times can be straightforward.”

Array Festival is scheduled to start from May 19 2020 and all events will be shared via the website arrayfestival.co.uk and on social media.

The festival organisers are Dan Knowles, Jon Hill, Kiki Kornblatt Callihan, Anna Bell and Matthew Brown.

Anyone who wishes to get involved should email hello@arrayfestival.co.uk.

To find out more visit arrayfestival.co.uk or follow #ArrayFestival.