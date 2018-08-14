Lancaster dance franchise scoops top award

The team behind the much-loved pre-school dance classes diddi dance recently held its annual conference for their 40+ franchisees and diddi dance Lancaster had reason to celebrate as the owner came away from the conference with the award for Outstanding Contribution to diddi dance 2018.

The diddi dance Conference takes place over two days once a year and is an opportunity for all franchisees to come together, network, share best practice and take part in multiple workshops to help them better their business for the upcoming year. At every conference diddi dance founder, Anne-Marie Martin, likes to recognise those franchisees who have worked hard and excelled in different areas of their business over the past year.

Nicola Buccelli, who runs Lancaster, Preston and Kendal, took home the Outstanding Contribution award, which is the biggest award.

She said: “To be awarded this when the company has so many wonderful and inspiring franchisees is incredible. It’s a pleasure to teach the children every day and an added bonus to be recgonised for my work.”