Lancaster concert will thank air ambulance lifesavers

A charity concert is to be held at Lancaster University next month to raise money for a charity close to one Lancaster family’s hearts.

The North West Air Ambulance (NWAA) helped save dad-of-two David Lambert’s life after an horrific motorbike accident a year ago.

David Lambert and son Christopher, with wife Claire and baby Bethany

David is still recovering from the injuries he suffered, and says he would not have survived transit to hospital if not for the NWAA team.

The accident left David with his spine broken in five places with one vertebrae ‘burst’, flailed and broken ribs and both lungs collapsed.

He also shattered his collarbone and shoulder blade, and had a brain swelling which left him in a coma for 11 days.

Doctors at the Stoke hospital where he was treated initially thought he would end up wheelchair-bound at the very least.

“The air ambulance team thought they were taking me on a one-way trip to hospital,” David told the Guardian earlier this year.

“I owe everything to the air ambulance. Without them I wouldn’t be here.”

A year on from the crash, David has yet to return to his work with the Merchant Navy, but the former Our Lady’s Catholic College pupil, whose wife Claire was pregnant with their second child at the time of the accident, said he is recovering well at home in Dutton Drive.

“I am doing really well,” he said.

“I am still very much on the path of recovery but everything is coming together well.”

David has since raised thousands of pounds for the NWAA, including by undertaking a sponsored swim with his young son Christopher.

David’s sister Aine, a professional musician and music teacher in Manchester, has now organised an afternoon of classical and popular music in aid of the NWAA, to be held at Lancaster University Catholic Chapel on Sunday June 10 from 2.30pm.

Aine will be playing the flute as part of the event, and will be joined by friends and colleagues from around the country.

All money raised will go to the NWAA.

For more information about the concert, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/196961861102993/ or call Claire on 07788 715846 or email clairelambert15@yahoo.co.uk

Tickets are also available on the door, priced at £10 each (£5 concessions).