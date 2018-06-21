Lancaster comedy showcase has fringe benefits

Lancaster City Council has teamed up with three of the best venues at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to host a pre-fringe showcase, the first of its kind in the city.

Taking place at The Storey in Lancaster over the weekend of June 29 to July 1, the free event will include a line up of dance, theatre and comedy.

Confirmed performers include: Michelle Zahner - A Modern Guide to Heroism & Sidekickery, Lord Hicks, James Candlin, Boxlit Theatre - Romeo and Juliet, Bubbles in concert, Ash Caton - The Rise of Donald in 40 Downfalls, Laura Careless - She-Wolves and more.

For more information visit www.lancaster.gov.uk/fringe-preview.