Lancaster Comedy Club line-up

This year is shaping up to be a great year for local comedy fans if the first few months of line-ups at The Lancaster Comedy Club are anything to go by.

On Sunday (January 21) the club is given over to the one liners of Swansea’s Noel James alongside compere Phil Ellis. Bolton’s Ben Lawes and Canada’s Evan Desmarais complete the evening.

If Howard Read looks familiar then chances are your kids were fans of his ‘Big Howard, Little Howard’ CBBC show.

A comedian long before inventing his animated alter ego we can safely say Howard’s stand up is definitely not for kids! He is the headline act on Sunday, January 28.

The comedy club takes place every Sunday at 8pm, at The Borough, Dalton Square. Tickets on 01524 64170.