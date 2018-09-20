Lancaster City win on penalties to book place in next round of cup

Lancaster City progressed through to the next round of the Integro League Cup after a thrilling encounter at Giant Axe saw them win on penalties against Radcliffe Borough.

Radcliffe started the game brightly, winning many of the early exchanges and they were rewarded 20 minutes in when Jimmy Daniels found space and slotted the ball into the corner of the net to give his side the lead.

City offered very little for the most part of the first half and again lacked that finishing touch.

Despite this, Lancaster ended the first period very strong and put a lot of pressure on the Evo-Stik West side.

On 40 minutes they managed to find the equaliser when Lewis Fensome beautifully played in Ryan Winder who calmly placed the ball past Ollie Martin.

City continued to push forward as the half-time whistle approached but came up short when they pounced on a loose ball by Martin, the shot was not good enough to beat the Boro ‘keeper.

Radcliffe came out flying in the second half, much like the first, and Aiden Stone was forced into an early save in the 49th minute to deny Payne.

City were in all sorts of trouble from the resulting corner which was eventually slammed off the crossbar from Lewis Lacy.

Out of nowhere, however, Charlie Bailey went on a bit of an adventure with the ball, taking it past several players and eventually smartly finishing in the bottom corner to give City the lead.

The goal was a massive boost for the Dolly Blues who gained confidence from it and came close to a third when Martin tipped over a long-range effort from the goal-scorer, Ryan Winder.

Radcliffe, however, were stalking City down for an equaliser and they came up trumps with not long to go when Callum Grogan found himself in the right position to fire home and make it 2-2.

It seemed penalties bound until Lancaster were gifted a penalty in stoppage-time but Blinkhorns strike was saved by Martin to take the game to a penalty shoot-out.

Matty Blinkhorn struck the first penalty in before Ben Wharton did the same for Boro.

Ryan Winder then added a second penalty, firing in for City, and Aiden Stone then stepped up to smartly save substitute Metcalfe’s effort for Radcliffe.

The goalsscorer, Bailey, then made it three out of three for Lancaster but Rokka kept Radcliffe in it with a second for them.

Ryan McLean made it a fourth for City before the Radcliffe captain Williams made it 4-3.

Simon Wills then made the long walk to win it for Lancaster but had his effort saved by Martin in the Boro goal. Tunde Owolabi then walked up to send it to sudden death but Stone saved once again to send City through to the next round and win 4-3 on penalties.